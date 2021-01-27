Heavy precipitation fills creeks, basins in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Heavy rain is filling up creeks and basins in Santa Barbara County.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Public Works said the atmospheric river event brought in between .21" of moisture in Carpinteria and 3.5" in Rancho San Julian over the past 12 hours.

The south coast facilities including the Eastside Storm Drain, Cold Springs Debris Basins, San Antonio Debris Basins and Atascadero Creek have been doing well in handling the water flow, public works said.

Public works wants to remind residents to stay safe and be aware of potential hazards in the area.

In addition to the rain making our local roads and highways wet, the public works department also said that East Camino Cielo/Gibraltar from Painted Cave to Pendola will be closed due to expected snowfall.

For more information on local rainfall totals, click here.