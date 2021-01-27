Car hydroplanes into rocks on Highway 154

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after his vehicle hydroplaned into a rock embankment on Highway 154.

On Wednesday at around 3:55 p.m., a man driving a 2005 light blue Camry was driving eastbound on Highway 154 when he hydroplaned due to the slick roads.

CHP officers arrived on scene and found the car crashed into the rock embankment.

They found that the car hydroplaned across onto the other side of the road and into the rock wall embankment off the roads.

The man was transported to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.