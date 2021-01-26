Law enforcement intercepts smuggling boat near Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Law enforcement officers found a smuggling boat near Santa Barbara on Thursday.

On Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., Regional Coordinating Mechanism partnered with CBP intercepted a small, open bowed fishing vessel that came from Mexico.

The boat was discovered by USCG maritime near Santa Barbara with 15 undocumented immigrants on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard maritime air patrol assisted as well.

The boat made landfall at a Goleta beach.

The group of individuals on board scattered to avoid detention.

U.S. Border Patrol agents, Homeland Security Investigations and Los Angeles Border Enforcement Security Taskforce arrived on scene and detained all 15 people after a five hour search.

Authorities say the group included 10 adult men, one male teen and four women.

Officials say two of the men were identified to be Venezuelan and the others were identified to be Mexican. They also say that the individuals did not have any documents that allowed them to enter the U.S. legally.

Santa Barbara police assisted with the detention of the undocumented immigrants.

No injuries were reported.

All the immigrants were transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing.

Back in March 2020, a 50-foot panga boat beached about a half mile north of Gaviota, near Hollister Ranch and brought in 5,300 pounds of dried marijuana and 40 gallons of marijuana crude oil.

Then in August 2020, Santa Barbara law enforcement made the biggest drug bust in the County's history by seizing 3,164 pounds of methamphetamine from a 40-foot homemade boat that originated from Mexico.

Anyone with information about illegal smuggling operations should call 562-283-7820 or dial 911.