Tree wrapped in power lines falls into Santa Barbara home during rain, wind event

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A tree fell into a Santa Barbara house Monday evening after light showers and strong winds swept through the city.

Santa Barbara City Fire responded to reports of a tree down at E. Yanonali Street and Juana Maria Street around 4:50 p.m.

Upon arriving, crews confirmed that the tree had been uprooted and was leaning against a home.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the crash and the damage to the house was deemed minor.

When crews discovered the tree was wrapped in power lines, Santa Barbara Public Works and Southern California Edison were called to the scene.

Firefighters blocked off the area from traffic while the tree was cleared and power lines were corrected.

City Fire would like to remind residents that several storms are expected to arrive as early as late Tuesday.

These storms may bring significant rainfall and strong winds, bringing a potential for flooding in the streets and debris flow from hillsides--especially in the recent burn scar areas.

Santa Barbara City Fire is increasing its daily staffing so that extra firefighters and apparatus are available for any additional storm-related emergencies.

"Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to remind everyone that flash flooding can occur suddenly and without warning. Remember, you should not attempt to cross any flooded roadways. Turn around don’t drown. Fast-moving water that is ankle-deep can be strong enough to knock someone off their feet," the department said on Facebook.