Restaurants welcome lifting of stay-at-home order regardless of the weather

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

About an hour after hail fell on State St. in Santa Barbara, restaurant owners and workers got a delayed green light from Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer, allowing outdoor dining.

Dr. Henning Ansorg said his health order will take effect on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Dr. Ansorg welcomed the change to the regional order, but said local COVID-19 cases numbers remain high and ICU capacity is still low.

The update puts local businesses back in the Purple Tier that allows outdoor dining with restrictions on the space between tables and the households allowed to sit together. It does not allow 25 percent capacity of dining indoors like the Red Tier.

That is fine with Howie Bao of the Asie Dumpling House who says they own another Asie Dumpling House in Aspen, Colorado.

Bao said his customers have been calling and many prefer eating outside on State Street when the weather is nice.

He plans to put out chairs and more tables after the storm.

Brian Castro lost a job bussing tables near the beach during the lockdown. He found another job at Starbucks that will benefit from lifting of the order.

Castro is anxious to dine out at The Habit even with his umbrella open.

We will have more reaction to the less restrictive order during the pandemic tonight on FOX11 News at 10 p.m. and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11 p.m.