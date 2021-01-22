Two more staff members, one inmate at Santa Barbara County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports four additional staff members and one inmate that tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office says one Sheriff’s Deputy, two Custody Deputies and one member of their professional staff tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total of Sheriff employees who have tested positive with COVID to 103 people. 85 staff members have since recovered and returned to work.

One inmate tested positive during the intake process. The inmate has since been released from custody.

This brings the total of inmates that have tested positive for COVID to 160 inmates.

There are currently 33 active cases at the Main Jail.