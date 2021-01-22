Santa Barbara County reports 11 more COVID-related deaths

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health announced 11 more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. This brings the total death toll in the county to 260.

Eight of these residents were over the age of 70 and three were between ages 50 and 69.

Eight of these individuals also reportedly suffered from an underlying condition. Seven of the deaths were connected to an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

Public Health reported the individuals lived in the following areas:

One person lived in the unincorporated area of North County

One person lived in the City of Santa Maria

Two people lived in the City of Goleta

Five people lived in the City of Santa Barbara / Unincorporated area of Mission Canyon

Two lived in the community of Orcutt

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 238 new cases on Friday. 187 people are hospitalized, 50 of whom are in the ICU.

