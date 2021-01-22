Staff member at Los Prietos Boys Camp near Santa Barbara tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department reported that one staff member assigned to the Los Prietos Boys Camp (LPBC) recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department said the staff member alerted them on Thursday, Jan. 21, that they tested positive for the virus.

The staff reportedly last worked on Dec. 8, 2020, and was tested by their personal physician on Jan. 11.

As a precaution, in coordination with the County Public Health Department and facility’s medical unit, the Department conducted contact tracing of staff and youth for potential exposure, all of whom tested negative.

