Firefighters knock down vegetation fire next to Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City Fire knocked down a vegetation fire on the side of Highway 101 on Friday morning.

On Friday at around 9:07 a.m., Santa Barbara City Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire by Highway 101 near the Las Positas off ramp in Santa Barbara.

Firefighters responded and found a spot fire between the Highway and Calle Real.

The fire was put out after five minutes.

Crews are still on scene mopping up the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured and no structures were threatened.