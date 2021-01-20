Two more staff members, five inmates at Santa Barbara County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports two additional staff members and five inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office says one custody deputy and one sheriff's deputy were found to be COVID-19 positive early this week.

This brings the total number of sheriff's employees to 99 total people. 78 staff members have since recovered.

Two of out the five inmates were positive with COVID-19 during the intake screening process while the remaining three were re-tested during their quarantine period after being exposed to positive inmates.

This brings the total number of inmates that have tested positive with COVID-19 to 159.

Since Friday, there were 14 inmates that recovered from COVID-19. There are still a total of 38 active cases of COVID-19 at the Main Jail.