United Way provides additional COVID-19 rental assistance funds

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- United Way of Santa Barbara County is providing rental assistance funds to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way is partnering with Santa Barbara County to offer rental assistance grants to eligible individuals and families.

United Way has a total of $890,000 available for eligible applicants that meet specific requirements.

The funds were made possible by Santa Barbara County through federal CDBG grants.

Families that are approved can receive up to $5,000 of rental assistance over three months.

“With the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, many local residents are unable to pay rent and meet other basic needs," said Steve Ortiz, President and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. "The prospect of losing one's home is a sad reality for many local families and individuals and the County of Santa Barbara and United Way are doing all that we can to keep that from happening," said Ortiz.

United Way says payments will go directly to landlords to ensure the assistance goes directly to rent payments.

The grants are for people who live in Solvang, Buellton, Carpinteria and Guadalupe along with those living in unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County.

The unincorporated areas include Burton, Mesa, Casmalia, Cuyama, Eastern Goleta Valley, Gaviota, Isla Vista, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Montecito, Orcutt, Santa Ynez, Summerland and Vandenberg Village.

Those in the unincorporated areas can check if their address is eligible by using the online map from United Way.

For more information on eligibility requirement and to apply, click here.