Man accused of vandalizing Santa Barbara Junior High flagpole

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara man is accused of vandalizing a school flagpole.

Police were called to Santa Barbara Junior High about 7:40 p.m. Sunday when someone reported that a man was trying to saw down the school's wooden flagpole.

Officers found the man trying to hide with a wooden saw. The man took off running but officers quickly caught up with him near East Cota and Bond Avenue.

Police said the freshly painted white flagpole was 65-80 feet. It was nearly severed about five feet from the base so it had to be taken down.

The investigation continues and may include additional charges pending a review by the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office.