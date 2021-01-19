Brush fire behind Goleta grocery store burns car, dumpster

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire knocked down a fire in Goleta on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday at around 4:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County fire received reports of a vegetation fire on Highway 101 northbound between Patterson and Fairview in Goleta.

County Fire sent aircraft, dozers and hand crews for a full vegetation response.

At arrival, firefighters found a well involved dumpster, car and vegetation behind the Trader Joe's on Calle Real between the back parking area and the freeway.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire from the freeway side and from the Trader Joe's parking lot side.

Three engines were used along with the battalion chief.

Additional resources were canceled.

The cause is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's along with CHP were enroute to the scene.

No injuries were reported.