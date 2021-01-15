9 additional Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s employees, 28 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that nine more employees and 28 inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

While no additional details were provided regarding the employees, these nine cases bring the total number of positive-testing Sheriff's Office personnel to 97.

Of the inmates, five reportedly tested positive during their intake screening and two have since been released from custody.

The remaining 23 inmates tested positive as part of the ongoing outbreak within one of the housing units at the Main Jail.

The sheriff's office said all inmates associated with the effected housing housing areas were screened and offered testing. Those who tested positive were then either housed in negative pressure housing areas or in separate units away from the general inmate population.

All effected housing areas are being quarantined and closely monitored by medical staff, according to the sheriff's office.

These 28 cases bring the total number of inmates who have tested positive at the jail to 154. 49 of those cases are currently active, 77 have recovered and one has passed away.

For a breakdown of daily COVID-19 cases throughout Santa Barbara County, click here.