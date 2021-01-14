New San Ysidro Creek bridge nearly finished 3 years after Montecito Mudslides

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On Tuesday, just a few days after the third anniversary of the Montecito Mudslides, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department took another major step in their rebuilding process.

The department has now replaced the East Mountain Drive Bridge over San Ysidro Creek.





The 75-foot long structure will primarily be used as a bicycle and pedestrian access bridge between San Ysidro Ranch and the San Ysidro Trailhead and will be closed to car traffic.

The bridge was paid for with SCE settlement funds and is scheduled to open in February.

This marks the latest in a series of projects that County Public Works has completed in the past year in Montecito.