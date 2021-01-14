80s and sunny brings crowds to Santa Barbara beaches

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- An unusually hot day hit the South Coast Thursday. Highs up to 82 degrees and blue skies drew people to Santa Barbara beaches. An average January day has temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.

One group of Westmont College students said after class, the weather was too good to pass up. They brought their towels and homework to East Beach.

The girls said the four of them are in the same cohort while studying in college. And while the beach was crowded for January, it was open enough to spread out and keep distance from others enjoying the beach day.