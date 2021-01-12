Make-A-Wish parade delivers kayak and more to Santa Maria boy

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA MARIA, Calif.--Due to a safety mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus you couldn't see the smile on Rylen's face as a car parade surprised him, but you could tell he was happy as he lifted his head to watch.

Rylen, 9, is living with a progressive nervous system disorder .

The Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties organized the drive-by parade with the help of the Santa Maria Police Department and other volunteers.

The nonprofit granted Rylen's wish to get a fishing kayak that will allow him to fish offshore with his father, Michael Gallegos.

The red kayak looked ready to go.

Rylen, 9, is living with a progressive nervous system disorder.

His mother also had the disorder and died last year.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties CEO Pattie Mullins says people can find out how make more wishes come true by logging onto wish.org.