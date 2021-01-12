Skip to Content
Make-A-Wish parade delivers kayak and more to Santa Maria boy

Rylen
Make-A-Wish

SANTA MARIA, Calif.--Due to a safety mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus you couldn't see the smile on Rylen's face as a car parade surprised him, but you could tell he was happy as he lifted his head to watch.

Rylen, 9, is living with a progressive nervous system disorder .

The Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties organized the drive-by parade with the help of the Santa Maria Police Department and other volunteers.

The nonprofit granted Rylen's wish to get a fishing kayak that will allow him to fish offshore with his father, Michael Gallegos.

The red kayak looked ready to go.

His mother also had the disorder and died last year.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties CEO Pattie Mullins says people can find out how make more wishes come true by logging onto wish.org.

