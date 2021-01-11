Homeless man facing attempted murder charges after attacking man in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A homeless man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of an attempted murder assault on another homeless man in Santa Barbara.

On Friday at around 9:15 a.m., Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Amtrak Station.

When officers arrived, they found one homeless man in medical distress. Officers provided aid until Santa Barbara Fire and medics arrived on scene.

Police say they quickly associate the attack to another homeless man, identified to be a 50 years old.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The man was arrested and charged with assault with force causing great bodily harm, attempted murder and mayhem.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

His bail is set at over $1 million.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.