Two injured hikers rescued on Rattlesnake Canyon Trail near Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue responded to two separate calls for help on Rattlesnake Canyon Trail Saturday.

The first call came in at 9:15 a.m. Search and Rescue crews, along with SB County Fire and AMR, responded to a page for help and located a hiker suffering from a knee injury about one mile up the trail.

Fortunately, the teams were able to secure the person in a litter basket stretcher and transport them down the trail so they could safely receive treatment.

Hours later, at 12:50 p.m., crews were called out for another injured hiker on Rattlesnake Trail.

The second hiker, unrelated to the first, suffered from a broken leg but was successfully transported off of the trail by rescue crews.