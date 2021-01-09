LIVE: “Raising our Light” evening of remembrance held for Montecito Mudslide victims

Santa Barbara - South County



MONTECITO, Calif. - Three years ago, on Jan. 9, a devastating mudslide swept through Montecito, claiming 23 lives and leaving many more injured.

On the same day in 2021, an annual Evening of Remembrance, Solidarity and Hope is being held live online to honor those who died and bring the community together.

The event will start at the Montecito Fire Station at 6:30 p.m. with an invocation from Fire Chief Kevin Taylor.

Firefighters will then light 23 candles in honor of the 23 victims of the debris flow.

After a moment of silence, local churches and schools will ring 23 bells and a searchlight will be lit at Montecito Union School as a symbol of community support and solidarity for the victims and survivors alike.

The mudslide was triggered after heavy rain hit the Thomas Fire burn scar, just weeks after the fire broke out.

Officials say the rainfall on that fateful night was 18 times more than necessary to cause a debris flow on the burned hillsides.

65 homes were destroyed, 465 damaged and more than 163 people were injured.

Saturday's remembrance event was sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, Montecito Association and Montecito Community Foundation.