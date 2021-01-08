Two Santa Barbara men arrested on multiple violations

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Two Santa Barbara men were arrested on Thursday night after a premise check done by Santa Barbara police.

On Thursday at around 11 p.m., Santa Barbara police conducted a premise check at a local convenience store at the 400 block of North Milpas.

During their check they found two men who police say were known to officers and were associated with a criminal street gang.

One of the men was found to be on active parole. Officers made contact with the man and told him that they will conduct a parole compliance check on him.

When officers attempted to move in to conduct their search, the man fled.

Officers then grabbed the man when the saw him reaching for his waist band.

Police say the man refused officer's demands to stop and his actions became more aggressive. Police then forced the man onto the ground.

While on the ground, the man continued to violently resist and was able to gain footing and attempted to flee once more.

Officers were able to take him down again.

Police say the man continued to reach for his waistband while asking for help from the second man nearby.

Officers detained the second man.

In their search of the first man, they found a loaded gun in his waist band.

Officers then took the parole suspect into custody.

Officers also looked into the car belonging to the two suspect and found a handgun between the driver seat and the center console.

Police say both weapons were loaded.

Both men were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous felony charges stemming from weapons violations and violating parole.