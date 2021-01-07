4 more COVID-related deaths reported in Santa Barbara County, 512 new cases

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported four more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the county's death toll to 185.

The following information was released about each individual:

The first person who died was in their 70s, had underlying conditions and lived around the City of Santa Barbara and un-incorporated area of Mission Canyon. Their death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate facility.

The second person was in their 70s, did not have any underlying conditions and also lived around the City of Santa Barbara and un-incorporated area of Mission Canyon. Their death was not associated with an outbreak.

The third person was in their 70s, had underlying conditions and lived in the City of Santa Maria. Their death was not associated with an outbreak.

The fourth person was between the ages of 50 and 69, had underlying conditions and lived around the City of Santa Barbara and un-incorporated area of Mission Canyon. Their death was not associated with an outbreak.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 512 new cases on Thursday. 178 people are hospitalized, 59 of whom are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.