Six more coronavirus-related deaths reported in SB County, total now 166

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported six more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, many of which were the result of an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

These latest deaths brings the county's COVID-19 death toll to 166.

The county provided the following details about each individual:

Two of the victims were in their 70s, had underlying health conditions and lived in the area of the City of Santa Barbara and un-incorporated area of Mission Canyon. These deaths were associated with an outbreak at a congregate facility.

Another person was also in their 70s with no underlying medical conditions. They reportedly lived in the Orcutt area and were not associated with a congregate facility outbreak.

The fourth individual was in their 70s, had underlying health conditions and lived in the City of Goleta. This death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate facility.

The fifth person was in their 70s, had underlying conditions and lived in the South County Unincorporated Area including the communities of Montecito, Summerland, and Carpinteria. This death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate facility.

The sixth person was also in their 70s, had underlying conditions and lived in the Santa Ynez Valley area. Their death was also associated with an outbreak at a congregate facility.

The county said a death is considered to be coronavirus-related when the health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can sometimes take several weeks to verify.

The county also reported 456 new cases on Monday. 157 people are hospitalized, 48 of whom are in the ICU.

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.