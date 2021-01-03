Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 2 employees, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that two additional employees and five more inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. The two employees include one custody deputy and a non-sworn staff member.

Both employees last reportedly worked on Jan. 1 and were tested on Dec. 31. Their positive results were received on Saturday.

These cases bring the total number of sheriff's employees who have tested positive for COVID to 82.

Of the five inmates who tested positive at the County Jail, four lived in one housing area and one was from a separate housing area. All five came down with COVID-related symptoms on Jan. 1 and were rapid tested and found to be positive for the virus.

The sheriff's office said all inmates within those housing areas were screened and offered testing. More than 100 inmates were tested and all reportedly received negative results.

The affected housing areas are now in quarantine and being closely monitored.

At this time, there are 12 active cases of the virus within the inmate population. Eight of those inmates are being housed in negative-pressure housing areas while the remaining four are being housed together in a unit that is separate from the general population.

According to the sheriff's office, all positive inmates are consistently monitored by medical staff.

There have been a total of 103 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the jail. 68 have reportedly recovered and 22 have been released back into the public. One inmate has died from the virus.

For updates and breakdowns of COVID-19 cases throughout Santa Barbara County, click here.