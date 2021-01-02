Pierre Cardin worked with the Jack Nadel to promote his brand

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif.

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin is forever linked to the late philanthropist Jack Nadel of Montecito.

In the 1960's Julie Nadel said Jack ushered in brand names by convincing Cardin to put his name on pens.

They became lifelong friends.

Nadel, who died in 2016, helped create the Jack and Julie Nadel School of Business and Entrepreneurship at Santa Barbara City College.

Pierre Cardin, who died this week at the age of 98, is being remembered as the man who made space-age-style fashionable.