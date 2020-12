Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Public Works has closed the East Camino Road in Santa Barbara due to snow and ice on Monday.

On Monday, County Public Works closed the East Camino Road at Painted Cave and Gibraltar at the Santa Barbara city limits due to snow and ice.

There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

For more information on road closures in the County, click here.