Four more staff members, one inmate at Santa Barbara County Jail test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced that three custody deputies, one non-sworn staff member and one additional inmate have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first custody deputy reportedly last worked on Dec. 22 and was tested that same day. At this time, they are experiencing no symptoms. The second deputy was tested on Dec. 24 and had previously been experiencing symptoms. The third deputy was also tested on Dec. 24 and last worked on Dec. 26. This deputy did not have any symptoms.

All three deputies' results came back positive on Saturday, Dec. 26. The sheriff's office said they were tested as part of the office's sweeping employee surveillance testing efforts.

The non-sworn staff member who tested positive last worked on Dec. 23 and began feeling symptoms related to COVID-19 on Dec. 26. That individual received positive results on Monday.

The sheriff's office confirmed that all staff members consistently wore masks while working.

To date, there have been 75 employees with the sheriff's office who have tested positive for the coronavirus. 55 of them have already recovered and returned to work.

The Main Jail also has a new COVID-19 case. One inmate who was housed in the intake quarantine area was tested on Dec. 23 and received positive results on Dec. 25.

This brings the total number of active cases within the jail population to six. All six individuals are reportedly being housed in negative-air pressure housing areas separate from the rest of the inmate population and are being consistently monitored by medical staff.

There have been a total of 95 inmates identified at the County Jail who have contracted the virus. 68 of those inmates have recovered, 20 were released from custody and one has passed away.

