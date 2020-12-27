Plane crashes near Santa Ynez Airport, no injuries reported

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A plane crashed Sunday evening near the Santa Ynez Airport and Chumash Casino.

Santa Barbara County firefighters sent two engine companies, a Battalion Chief and ambulance to the 3400 block of Mission Drive around 6:20 p.m.

They said the private passenger plane landed in a field south of the Chumash Casino and west of the airport. It was reported the plane had some mechanical issues prior to crashing.

Deputies responded to the 3400-blk of Mission (rear of the Chumash Casino) to investigate a plane crash at 6:14 pm. Pilot and 2 passengers were not injured. NTSB and FAA will be handling the investigation. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) December 28, 2020

County Fire said three people were on board, including the pilot, and one dog. Fortunately, no one was injured and they were all able to exit the aircraft on their own.

It is unclear where the plane was coming from or where it was going.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB and FAA.

