Plane crashes near Santa Ynez Airport, no injuries reported
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A plane crashed Sunday evening near the Santa Ynez Airport and Chumash Casino.
Santa Barbara County firefighters sent two engine companies, a Battalion Chief and ambulance to the 3400 block of Mission Drive around 6:20 p.m.
They said the private passenger plane landed in a field south of the Chumash Casino and west of the airport. It was reported the plane had some mechanical issues prior to crashing.
County Fire said three people were on board, including the pilot, and one dog. Fortunately, no one was injured and they were all able to exit the aircraft on their own.
It is unclear where the plane was coming from or where it was going.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB and FAA.
