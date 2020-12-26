Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 5:25 pm
Published 4:25 pm

Firefighters rescue dog from side of cliff near Goleta

CUTE DOG RESCUE GOLETA MORE MESA 122620 1
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
CUTE DOG RESCUE GOLETA MORE MESA 122620 3
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
CUTE DOG RESCUE GOLETA MORE MESA 122620 4
Santa Barbara County Fire Department

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the More Mesa area near Goleta after a dog became stuck on the side of a cliff Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:36 p.m.

Crews responded to the area of Mockingbird Lane and Calle Las Brisas for the technical rescue.

There they found a three-year-old dog named Louis who had fallen over the side of the cliff. The dog was reportedly walking with its owner when it got too close to the edge and rolled down the cliff.

Firefighters created a high angle rope system to retrieve the dog who was carried back to the top to be reunited with its owner.

(Photo: Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

No one was injured during this incident.

County Fire said the dog was very happy to be with its owner again.

Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content