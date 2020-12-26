Firefighters rescue dog from side of cliff near Goleta

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the More Mesa area near Goleta after a dog became stuck on the side of a cliff Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:36 p.m.

Crews responded to the area of Mockingbird Lane and Calle Las Brisas for the technical rescue.

There they found a three-year-old dog named Louis who had fallen over the side of the cliff. The dog was reportedly walking with its owner when it got too close to the edge and rolled down the cliff.

Firefighters created a high angle rope system to retrieve the dog who was carried back to the top to be reunited with its owner.

(Photo: Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

No one was injured during this incident.

County Fire said the dog was very happy to be with its owner again.