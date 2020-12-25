Santa Barbara police search for missing at-risk adult

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police have been searching for a missing at-risk adult since Thursday evening.

57-year-old Ronald Taylor reportedly suffers from multiple medical issues and may not be taking his medicine.

Taylor is described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing about 195 pounds. He has blondish-gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He may also have some facial hair at this time.

Police said Taylor does not drive any vehicles and does not have a cell phone. There are no known places that Taylor frequents in the area.

As of Friday morning, police said they have exhausted resources searching for Taylor. He still has not been located.

Santa Barbara PD urge the public to call 911 if they see Taylor or know where he might be.