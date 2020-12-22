Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s reports 5 additional employees, 3 inmates tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reports five additional employees and three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

County Sheriff's say the employees include a Sheriff's Deputy, three Custody Deputies and a non-sworn employee.

The Sheriff's Deputy was said to have worked last on Thursday before they began to experience symptoms on Monday. They were tested and found to be positive with COVID-19 on the same day.

All three Custody Deputies tested positive on Sunday. One of the deputies last worked on Thursday and the other two last worked on Sunday.

All three were tested as part of the ongoing Sheriff's office surveillance testing.

The non-sworn staff member was tested on Thursday and last worked on Sunday.

This brings the total number of Sheriff’s Office employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 66 people. 50 having recovered and returned to work.

The Sheriff's Office say three inmates were found to be positive for COVID-19.

One of the inmates was housed in the intake quarantine area, while the other two were detected as part of the intake screening process and have since been released.

One inmate that remains in custody and is being housed in negative-air pressure housing area, separate from the general population.

There are a total of 92 cases from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. 77 of those cases were contracted within the jail and the other 15 had it upon being taken into custody. There has been 1 death related to COVID-19 from the jail.