Annual CASA Christmas Wishes receives record-breaking gift donations in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Annual CASA Gift Drive saw record breaking donations from Santa Barbara County.

The annual Christmas Wishes gift drive, held by CASA of Santa Barbara County, saw record breaking donations this year.

The event donated around 600 gifts along with an addition of $6,565 in cash and gift card donations.

CASA is a program that helps abused and/or neglected children by providing them an advocate in the court system.

The event has been going on for over 14 years. According to the CASA Executive Director Kim Davis, the event has never had a year with so many children in need.

"We have been overwhelmed with the community's response to this year's event," Davis said. "When we started this years ago, we collected close to 100 gifts. Today, we are happy to announce that more than 600 gifts have been safely collected and donated to children in need this holiday season."

CASA of Santa Barbara County collected the wishes from the children and coordinated with the many service groups, business offices, companies, schools and individuals to help provide the gifts for them during this difficult year.

The gift donations are given to newborns and to teens up to the age of 20.

There were about 300 CASA volunteers that helped with this event.

