Two more SB County custody deputies, three inmates test positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that two more custody deputies tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Three positive-testing inmates were also booked into the County Jail.

The first custody deputy reportedly last worked on Tuesday, Dec. 8, when they developed symptoms during their days off. That deputy was tested for the virus on Monday, Dec. 14, and received positive results on Thursday.

The second custody deputy last worked on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and was found to be COVID-19 positive that same evening.

The sheriff's office said both deputies wore masks while at work. These cases bring the total number of sheriff's employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 59, with 48 already recovered and returned to work.

In addition, the sheriff's office said three unrelated COVID-19 positive inmates were recently booked at the County Main Jail.

One of these inmates was known to be positive prior to intake and was released within a few hours on the state's current zero bail order. The second and third inmates tested positive during their intake screening process and are each being housed in negative-air pressure housing areas, separate from the rest of the jail population.

At this time, there have been a total of 87 COVID-19 cases among inmates at the jail. 68 have recovered and one person has passed away.

The sheriff's office said they are continuing to practice COVID-19 safety precautions at the jail with ongoing surveillance, testing and screening of inmates as well as consistent use of PPE and disinfectant.

For updates and breakdowns of COVID-19 cases throughout Santa Barbara County, click here.