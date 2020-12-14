Santa Barbara County hits new daily COVID-19 high, experts call for caution during holiday season

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Monday at 360.

This update brings the new total number of cases that have been identified in the county to 13,557. 140 of those individuals have passed away from the virus.

County Public Health recognized that this surge in cases comes just two weeks after the Thanksgiving Holiday, as anticipated by health experts. They said it is directly tied to residents gathering with friends and family from outside their household.

“Today’s positive case count surpasses any daily count we have seen to date, and underscores the predictions we have anticipated if people continue to gather with those outside of their immediate households,” said Van Do-Reynoso, Director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. “We are at a critical state of urgency with ICU bed availability declining at a rapid rate.”

With this dramatic spike, Public Health said it will be working hard to contact trace all who have newly tested positive, but resources are being stretched beyond anything they have previously experienced.

Health experts ask that anyone who tests positive stay home and isolate themselves immediately while following county guidelines and notifying anyone they have recently been in close contact with.

“We have reached case counts that exceed all previous records,” said Do-Reynoso. “It is imperative that each individual take action now and stay home. We are reaching a point where we can see on the horizon our health care system being overrun. We must take immediate action as our decisions are now seeing the price to be paid, and it is costing the lives and wellbeing of our community members.”

For regular updates and breakdowns of COVID-19 cases throughout Santa Barbara County, click here.