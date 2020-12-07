Firefighters rescue injured hiker in Montecito

Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif. -- Montecito Fire rescued an injured hiker on late night Sunday.

On late Sunday night, Montecito firefighters responded to reports of an injured hiker on Hot Springs Trail.

Firefighters were able to locate the hiker using their access to the fire road.

Crews arrived and provided medical care to the hiker and transported them to the ambulance.

In their investigation, firefighters ay the hiker was on their way back to their car when they slipped and suffered a broken leg.

The hiker was transported to the hospital for treatment of their broken leg.

Firefighters want to advise hikers to know the trails they are hiking and to stay prepared.