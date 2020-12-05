Holiday Horns perform

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

People strolling around the Christmas Tree at Paseo Nuevo shopping mall enjoyed the first free performance by the Holiday Horns Brass Quintet.

The Quintet led by Eric Heidner of Santa Barbara City College held its first performance of the 2020 holiday season.

Due to new COVID19 restrictions Heidner wasn't sure when they would perform again.

The quintet made sure to wear masks between songs, and they played holiday sons at a safe distance from holiday shoppers.