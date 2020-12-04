Bake Sale fundraiser to honor Unity Shoppe’s Barbara Tellefson

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Every year just before the annual Unity Shoppe Telethon, Nicole Kourosh organizes a tasty fundraiser to benefit the Santa Barbara nonprofit organization. She sells cupcakes, cookies and other baked goods and donates all of the money to Unity.

She's getting ready for another bake sale, but this year she plans to honor Barbara Tellefson who transformed a small charity into a highly effective nonprofit that helps 20,000 people a year at its free store in Santa Barbara.

Tellefson died in November following a brief illness. She was 84 years old.

Kourosh and her crew will be set up outside the Santa Barbara Design Center at 410 Olive Street in Santa Barbara from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, December 5. They are making it easy for everyone to drive up, drop off a donation to Unity, get their baked goods and drive off.

This year's 34th Annual Unity Shoppe Telethon will air live on NewsChannel 3 from 4:30 to 8:30pm on Saturday, December 12.