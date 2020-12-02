Santa Barbara Airbus extends closure due to rising COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Airbus will remain closed until 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

This comes after the County has re-entered back into the purple tier, the most restrictive tier in the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Airbus company had originally planned to open back up on December 14, 2020 but due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the transportation service will keep their LAX operations closed until 2021.

“2020 has been a challenging year for the travel industry, at this time we do not feel it would be responsible or sustainable to begin LAX service as COVID numbers continue to rise," said Samantha Onnen, General Manager at Santa Barbara Airbus.

They say reservations for December 14 to January 31 will be fully refunded.

Transportation bookings are open for February 1 and on.

Though the Airbus will remain closed, private charters are still available and operational.

