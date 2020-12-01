Giving Tuesday helps Food Bank of Santa Barbara County raise more than $60,000

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County shared its foodbanksbc.org web address in time for Giving Tuesday.

Communications manager Judith Smith-Meyer was delighted to report the non-profit had raised $60, 000 by dinner time with hopes of raising $100,000 by midnight.

She said they are helping the people hardest hit by the pandemic.

Many of the people donating are grateful they have not been hit as hard.

Smith-Meyer said she hopes giving will continue through the holidays.

"It's giving Tuesday, after we've done our Cyber Monday shopping, our Black Friday shopping, we're really thinking about those who are really struggling to make ends meet, and especially this year."

She said giving gives people a lift, too.