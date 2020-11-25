Santa Barbara police searching for suspect in vandalism at Harbor

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police are asking the public to help identify an intoxicated man seen in a vandalism on Wednesday.

Police are looking for a man with a tattoo on the back of his right arm and has cuts on his left hand and arm from breaking a window.

On November 13 in the early morning hours, Santa Barbara police received reports of a man breaking into a business in the area of the Santa Barbara Harbor.

In the surveillance footage, he was seen breaking into the business, got undressed, caused several thousand of dollars in damages and slept until the next morning.

Police say he acted alone and that he was intoxicated.

Investigators suspect that he came from somewhere nearby the harbor.

Anyone that has information on this man is urged to contact Santa Barbara Police Detective Kyle Rapp at 805-897-2331.