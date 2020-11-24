Firefighters knocked down structure fire in Lompoc

Santa Barbara - South County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc City Fire knocked down a structure fire on Tuesday early morning.

On Tuesday at around 4:05 a.m., Lompoc City Fire along with Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of smoke in the area of the 400 block of South G Street in Lompoc.

At arrival, crews found that there was smoke coming from a single story home.

Crews made an interior attack and was able to contain the fire to the original area.

The fire was knocked down after 10 minutes on scene.

Crews continued to remain on scene for another hour to assist with salvage and overhaul.

There were no reported injuries.

They say the damage to the home was minor and estimated at $5,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation