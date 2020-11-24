Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Firefighters extinguish brush fire by homeless encampment in Santa Ynez Riverbed

Lompoc Brush Fire by homeless encampment
Lompoc City Fire

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc City Fire extinguished a brush fire by a homeless encampment area on Monday afternoon.

On Monday at around 4:20 p.m., Lompoc City Fire responded to reports of smoke in the Santa Ynez Riverbed, north of Robinson Bridge in Lompoc.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames in heavy brush.

Crews were able to extinguish a 50 by 50 ft. brush fire with approximately 700 gallons of water.

Fire officials say the fire was in a homeless encampment with several other encampments nearby.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

