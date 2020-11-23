Highway 246 to fully close near Lompoc next week for resurfacing project

Santa Barbara - South County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Highway 246 will fully closed near Lompoc due to a resurfacing project starting November 30.

The project to resurface roads will be east of the separation with Highway 1 near North 12th Street to Mission Gate Road beginning November 30.

The project was set for back in October but was pushed.

The project will go through December 4 with weather permitting work.

Highway 246 will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists driving west can take a detour on Purisma Road to reach Lompoc while motorists traveling east towards Buellton can take a detour onto Highway 1 to H Street to Purisma Road.

This roadwork will be performed by the Buellton Caltrans Maintenance team.

Caltrans wants to remind motorist to drive slow in construction areas on the Highway.

For traffic updates, click here.