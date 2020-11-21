Car makes a splash, crashes into fire hydrant in Goleta

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - A vehicle turned a fire hydrant into a fountain on a Goleta street corner early Saturday morning.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the crash around 2:20 a.m. on the corner of Colusa and Madera drives.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found a single vehicle had collided with and sheared off a hydrant.

Water to the area was quickly shut off so repair efforts could take place.

Firefighters contacted the driver and solo occupant in the vehicle and assessed them for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.