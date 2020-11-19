Time change increases need for bike lights

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SB BIKE and COAST teamed up for their annual fall safety outreach.

Their goal is to help people prepare their bikes for shorter daylight hours due to the recent time change.

The groups held a helmet and bike light event on State Street in Santa Barbara on Thursday evening. It's the first of several distribution events.

They offered helmets and rechargeable USB bike lights at lower than retail prices.

For more information visit sbbike.org.