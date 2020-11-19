Santa Barbara County Fire determine cause of Drum Fire

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire announced the cause of the Drum Fire from back in June.

Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli said Thursday morning the fire was caused by a Pacific Gas and Electric power line that failed and curved to the ground, sparking the fire.

The fire broke out on June 14 and burned near Highway 246 between Lompoc and Buellton.

Structures were immediately threatened and evacuations were ordered when the fire was at its peak.

In total, 696 acres were burned in the fire.

The fire was contained on June 17.