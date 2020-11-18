Santa Barbara City Fire Department Operations Chief retires

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An Operations Chief with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department is retiring this week.

Chief Lee Waldron is retiring after 36 years in the fire service.

He was hired by the department in 1984, promoted to Captain in 1995, and rose to the rank of Battalion Chief in 2010.

Waldron was awarded "Firefighter of the Year" by the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Lions club.

He also served as a board member of the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association and as a Liaison to the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance.



He will leave his position on Thursday.