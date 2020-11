Santa Barbara - South County

MONTECITO, Calif. - Sand bags, as well as sand, are now available to Montecito residents.

This is being offered to prepare for the upcoming winter storm season.

Sand bags can be picked up at Lower Manning Park, whic is located at 449 San Ysidro Road.

Temperatures are expected to remain fairly cool in Montecito this week. The upcoming local forecast can be found here.