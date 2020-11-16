Lompoc police searching for suspect in juvenile shooting

Santa Barbara - South County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., Lompoc police responded to reports of a shooting on Laurel between D and E Streets in Lompoc.

At arrival they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wounds to his hip.

He was transported to the local hospital and treated for his wounds.

He was then released to his parents.

Lompoc police say the suspect involved in this shooting is still outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.