Glimpse into the future: new Santa Barbara Police Station

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - We are getting a sneak peek at an architectural rendering of Santa Barbara’s new Police Station.

(Rendering of new Police Station/City of Santa Barbara)

The image appeared in this week’s edition of the City News in Brief and was released days ahead of the upcoming meeting with the Architectural Board of Review (ABR).

The City Council selected the Cota Commuter Parking Lot last year as the preferred site alternative for environmental review.

As part of the process, the property was thoroughly studied and 30% drawings for the Police Station were developed. The conceptual plans will be unveiled Monday, November 16 for a first public viewing at the ABR meeting.

According to Brad Hess, Principal Project Manager for the City of Santa Barbara, the public is welcome to participate virtually and the log-in information is on the agenda for the ABR Meeting: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/brdcomm/ac/abr/agendas.asp.

“This is an exciting time for this project and for this City and we look forward to unveiling the progress that has been made,” said Hess.

Hess offered bullet points on the project:

The Police Station was the #1 Priority of Voters in 2017 when Measure C passed (1% sales tax) – that is the funding source for this project.

The Police Station is still a priority for the City and is very necessary.

This building will consolidate the 4 locations the PD currently works out of.

We are still about 18 months away from breaking ground with an estimated completion date in 2025.

The City will submit findings by its Development Application Review Team (DART) in December which will determine the environmental review path.

Visit the City’s updated website: policestation.santabarbaraca.gov for more information.